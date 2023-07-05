Birthday Club
Truck crashes into Firestone on Washington Ave.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pictures sent in by a viewer show garage damage to the Firestone building on Washington Avenue.

We’re told the crash happened Tuesday night.

You can see in those images that a truck ran into the building.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more about the situation.

Firestone officials say they are still open, and seeing customers.

