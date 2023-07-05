Birthday Club
Ticket sales starting for Jasper Strassenfest’s half pot
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booth sales will start Thursday for the Jasper Strassenfest’s half pot.

Organizers will be selling tickets at two booths - one in front of the Southgate Shopping Center and another in front of Ruler Foods in Jasper.

We’re told they will be open on Thursday and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday the booths will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You must be at least 18 years old to buy a ticket.

Strassenfest will take place August 3 thru Auguest 6.

