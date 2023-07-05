Police: DNA evidence leads to home burglar in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says detectives used DNA evidence to track down a suspect who broke into a woman’s home less than a week after she passed away.

Last November, officers were called to a home on the 6600 block of E. Cherry Street after the daughter of the homeowner discovered it had been ransacked. According to police, the daughter told officers the home belonged to her mother, who died five days earlier.

Officers say a glass door was broken, items were thrown around the house, drawers were missing from the jewelry box and things were packaged around the home as if someone was coming back to get them.

The family told police that jewelry, a wheelchair and possibly a firearm were stolen from inside the house.

Using blood and a partially smoked cigarette, detectives say they utilized DNA evidence to determine April J. Eddmenson, 41, broke into the home.

According to an affidavit, Eddmenson later spoke with detectives while detained and confessed to committing the burglary.

Detectives say Eddmenson told them she didn’t believe it was illegal to go into “abandoned houses” and thought at the time there wasn’t “anything wrong with it.”

Eddmenson was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Burglary and Failure to Appear charges.

