Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: DNA evidence leads to home burglar in Evansville

APRIL JOY EDDMENSON
APRIL JOY EDDMENSON(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says detectives used DNA evidence to track down a suspect who broke into a woman’s home less than a week after she passed away.

Last November, officers were called to a home on the 6600 block of E. Cherry Street after the daughter of the homeowner discovered it had been ransacked. According to police, the daughter told officers the home belonged to her mother, who died five days earlier.

Officers say a glass door was broken, items were thrown around the house, drawers were missing from the jewelry box and things were packaged around the home as if someone was coming back to get them.

The family told police that jewelry, a wheelchair and possibly a firearm were stolen from inside the house.

Using blood and a partially smoked cigarette, detectives say they utilized DNA evidence to determine April J. Eddmenson, 41, broke into the home.

According to an affidavit, Eddmenson later spoke with detectives while detained and confessed to committing the burglary.

Detectives say Eddmenson told them she didn’t believe it was illegal to go into “abandoned houses” and thought at the time there wasn’t “anything wrong with it.”

Eddmenson was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Burglary and Failure to Appear charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson
HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Police: Driver more than 3x legal alcohol limit crashes
Attic catches fire in Owensboro
Attic catches fire in Owensboro
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 250 bills into law from the past legislative...
Several new Indiana laws take effect July 1

Latest News

Blue Bridge
Blue Bridge back open after serious crash in Owensboro
Jeff and Randy discuss literal blast from the past this 4th of July
Jeff and Randy discuss literal blast from the past this 4th of July
Plan for Evansville riverfront shared, survey available
Plan for Evansville riverfront shared, survey available
Historic Owensboro home damaged in storms
Historic Owensboro home damaged in storms