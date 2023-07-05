Birthday Club
Plan for Evansville riverfront shared, survey available

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now , you can help shape the Evansville riverfront.

The website for the Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan went live Tuesday morning, and gives you the chance to take a community survey.

The results will land with Sasaki, the company the city has hired to redesign the riverfront.

The survey takes a look at how often you visit downtown, why, and how you get there.

There’s also an interactive map where you can pinpoint where you spend your time.

Plus, Sasaki is inviting the community to an open house to discuss the project on July 14 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

