Owensboro and Henderson Riverport Authorities getting grant money from Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - In Kentucky Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced $500,000 in grants to Kentucky riverports.

The Henderson County Riverport Authority is receiving $122,000 toward creating more efficient truck movement.

Owensboro will also receive a grant.

They’ll get more than $160,000 for a number of projects.

Those include the purchase of two forklifts and a compact track loader.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.