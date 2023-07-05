Owensboro and Henderson Riverport Authorities getting grant money from Ky.
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - In Kentucky Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced $500,000 in grants to Kentucky riverports.
The Henderson County Riverport Authority is receiving $122,000 toward creating more efficient truck movement.
Owensboro will also receive a grant.
They’ll get more than $160,000 for a number of projects.
Those include the purchase of two forklifts and a compact track loader.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.