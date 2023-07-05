Birthday Club
Ohio River Crossing work continues with more traffic alerts

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for Henderson drivers

More work continues on the construction of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

The northbound lane of US 41 at the KY 351 overpass will be closed during the days until Friday.

It’ll close each morning at 9 a.m. and open by 3 p.m.

Also keep in mind, the westbound lane on the KY 425 bridge is narrowing.

Crews are restricting that to 10 feet wide with no shoulders.

The eastbound lane restrictions will continue.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

