Ohio River Crossing work continues with more traffic alerts

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for Henderson drivers

More work continues on the construction of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

The northbound lane of US 41 at the KY 351 overpass will be closed during the days until Friday.

It’ll close each morning at 9 a.m. and open by 3 p.m.

Also keep in mind, the westbound lane on the KY 425 bridge is narrowing.

Crews are restricting that to 10 feet wide with no shoulders.

The eastbound lane restrictions will continue.

