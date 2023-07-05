Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers from the Tell City Police Department and surrounding agencies are escorting fallen Tell City Police Sergeant, Heather Glenn.

On Monday morning, Sgt. Glenn responded to Perry County Memorial Hospital for a domestic disturbance.

An altercation occurred, and both her and the suspect were shot and killed.

Right now, people are lined up from 30th Street to 11th street all to honor her.

Sgt. Glenn’s body is being escorted from the Perry County Coroners Office to Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.

