Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Memorial fund and fundraisers in place for fallen Tell City Police Sgt.

Memorial fund and fundraisers in place for fallen Tell City Police Sgt.
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tell City flower shop is taking orders for blue bows.

The gesture is in honor of Sergeant Glenn.

Flower’s by Les’a is charging $5 per bow.

A post on the flower shop’s Facebook page says the proceeds will go to the Tell City Police Department.

The Perry County F.O.P will also be raising funds with stickers.

According to their Facebook, they are set up at City Hall near Sergeant Heather Glenn’s car Wednesday night until 8 p.m. with the stickers.

The design is slightly different from what was initially posted.

The stickers are $2 each and all proceeds will go to the 1st Heather Glenn Shop With a Cop program.

They also plan to make them available prior the funeral service.

[Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to funeral Home]

[Fallen Tell City Sergeant leaves behind unfinished mural]

According to Indiana State Police, an account to benefit the family of Sgt. Glenn has been established at German American Bank.

ISP says checks can be made payable to “Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation Incorporated.”

Make a note in the memo of the check that it is for the “Sgt. Heather Glenn Endowment”.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIANNE NICHOLE HARDIN
Children come home to stranger sleeping on couch, Vanderburgh Co. deputies say
Motorcycle and van crash near Wesselman Park
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in Evansville crash
APRIL JOY EDDMENSON
Police: DNA evidence leads to home burglar in Evansville
Firework in downtown Evansville
Fireworks return to Evansville Riverfront for 4th of July celebration
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for a few severe storms Wednesday

Latest News

Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn
Funeral arrangements announced for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
Evansville African American Museum restoring historic house
Evansville African American Museum restoring historic house
Elevated trails remain closed at Panther Creek Park after storms
Elevated trails remain closed at Panther Creek Park after storms
Artists to continue Sgt. Glenn's work on puzzle mural
Fallen Tell City Sergeant leaves behind unfinished mural