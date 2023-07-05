Memorial fund and fundraisers in place for fallen Tell City Police Sgt.

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tell City flower shop is taking orders for blue bows.

The gesture is in honor of Sergeant Glenn.

Flower’s by Les’a is charging $5 per bow.

A post on the flower shop’s Facebook page says the proceeds will go to the Tell City Police Department.

The Perry County F.O.P will also be raising funds with stickers.

According to their Facebook, they are set up at City Hall near Sergeant Heather Glenn’s car Wednesday night until 8 p.m. with the stickers.

The design is slightly different from what was initially posted.

The stickers are $2 each and all proceeds will go to the 1st Heather Glenn Shop With a Cop program.

They also plan to make them available prior the funeral service.

[Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to funeral Home]

[Fallen Tell City Sergeant leaves behind unfinished mural]

According to Indiana State Police, an account to benefit the family of Sgt. Glenn has been established at German American Bank.

ISP says checks can be made payable to “Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation Incorporated.”

Make a note in the memo of the check that it is for the “Sgt. Heather Glenn Endowment”.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.