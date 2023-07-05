Man accused of trying to drown dog

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville is man is accused of trying to drown a dog.

It happened during a fight on Ridgeway Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say Michael Pfister was drunk when he tried to drown his dog in a pool.

Officers say Pfister told them it had mauled another dog inside the house.

The affidavit states a woman tried to stop him, but he then hit her..

Pfister is facing a long list of charges, including animal cruelty and domestic battery.

