Man accused of trying to drown dog
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville is man is accused of trying to drown a dog.
It happened during a fight on Ridgeway Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police say Michael Pfister was drunk when he tried to drown his dog in a pool.
Officers say Pfister told them it had mauled another dog inside the house.
The affidavit states a woman tried to stop him, but he then hit her..
Pfister is facing a long list of charges, including animal cruelty and domestic battery.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.