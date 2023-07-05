Birthday Club
Free schooling available for some people who have been laid off

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Workers who have been laid off may be eligible for free schooling.

It’s part of the Trade Adjustment Assistance Program put on by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Those eligible will receive training to earn a post-secondary degree as well as job search assistance, at no cost.

Even if you have a job now, you could still be eligible.

Officials will be at Central Library in Evansville next Wednesday and the Boonville-Warrick County Library on Thursday.

They can meet with those interested from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

