Fireworks easily mistaken for shots fired around July 4th

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fourth of July celebrations are often synonymous with firework displays. For some, a fun tradition, for others a triggering event.

For victims of gun violence or people in neighborhoods where these loud displays are frequent, fireworks can be disturbing if mistaken for gunshots.

Evansville Police Department says they had seven calls for shots fired on July 4th. Only two of those calls were found to be actual shots fired.

The other five could not be determined whether the noise came from a gun or fireworks.

Public Information Officer at the Evansville Police Department, Sgt. Anna Gray, said she encourages the public to call if you’re not sure.

“We always air on caution. If you think you hear it, even if you’re not sure, just go ahead and call in because we can go and check the area,” said Gray, “I’d rather someone call in and it just be fireworks then someone not call in and end up being that somebody was shot.”

In 2022, nine calls for shots fired happened came in Evansville surrounding July 4th celebrations.

Only one of these calls was determined to be legitimate gun shots.

“Sometimes it’s just tricky and sometimes they (police) get into the area and they can’t find fireworks or anyone with a gun. Sometimes it’s a toss up, and they can’t actually determine if it was fireworks or not,” said Gray.

Evansville Police say if you do think you hear gunshots, try to get a description or narrow down the area where the noise came from.

Whether you believe the noise is gunshots or fireworks being set off illegally, calling in is the safest choice.

You can also check Evansville’s city ordinance on fireworks for more information.

