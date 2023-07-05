Birthday Club
A few strong storms Wednesday night

Isolated damaging wind threat
7/5 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures shot into the lower 90s on Wednesday. Combined with higher humidity levels, the feels like temperatures approached 100 in many locations. A cold front will slide into the Tri-State Wednesday evening a trigger a few thunderstorms. A few may produce damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. Thursday and Friday will provide a lull in the active weather pattern. Sunny both days with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Unsettled conditions over the weekend will spawn showers and thunderstorms with the potential for very heavy rainfall on Saturday. Severe weather can’t be ruled out, but the high level of moisture in the atmosphere could result in another 1-3″ of rain across the area. Rain should taper off by Monday, as highs drop into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

