Fallen Tell City Sergeant leaves behind unfinished mural

Tell City, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police Department Sgt. Heather Glenn’s untimely death came before she was able to complete her part of a community art project.

The other artists behind the downtown Tell City mural are coming together to make sure that her legacy is honored through the completion of her artwork.

The planned mural will feature a display of 54 puzzle pieces. Each individual puzzle piece will feature a unique local business, landmark or element of Perry County.

One mural artist, Suzanne Faulkenberg, says that Glenn’s loss has made it feel like a piece is missing from the whole town. “The whole town misses her, and we can’t believe this happened,” she said.

According to Faulkenberg, Glenn had submitted a mock-up of her part of the mural showing the Tell City police station with her squad car parked in front. She also said Glenn had even sketched out her plans onto the floodwall in Sunset Park.

“She did a beautiful drawling of it, and she drew on the wall,” Faulkenberg said. “But, she just didn’t get a chance to come and paint it.”

There are 35 artists from Tell City Regional Arts who will contribute to the mural according to lead artist Collene Reed.

Reed said Glenn was an amateur artist who was a last minute addition to the project.

“I was so proud of her for coming. I think it showed a lot of courage,” Reed said. “I was excited to see her piece, she did such a beautiful job on her replica piece.”

Reed said the deadline for Glenn to have her piece done was July 15th. Instead, the other artists will finish her part of the mural based on the plans she submitted.

“I think it’ll be helpful for healing for a lot of her friends and family. I think it’s important to finish it the way she wanted it to be finished,” she said.

Reed said the work is helping the grieving community through Glenn’s loss.

“Art can be extremely therapeutic. It’s a fun way to get your feelings out,” Reed said.

She said when she first heard about Glenn’s passing, she only wanted to go out and paint.

“She was extremely humble and didn’t want it to be about her,” Reed said. “So, I think it’ll be a beautiful memorial.”

