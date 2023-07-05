EWSU extends bill relief program, applications now open

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they are extending the Bill Relief Program for its second year.

According to a release, this is to help income-eligible individuals and families in the community lighten the cost of their utility bill.

[Previous Story: Evansville Water and Sewer Utility changes amount in Bill Relief Program]

Officials say customers who reside inside the city limits, have city water service and have a total household income of $50,000 or less may qualify for assistance. Those who qualify will receive a $10 monthly credit applied to their account for up to 12 months – for a total savings of $120.

Customers who are currently enrolled in the program will have the opportunity to re-apply for a second year of credit.

EWSU says they will email enrollees before their one year of credit is complete with instructions on how to re-apply.

For those who are interested, you can apply by visiting the EWSU website.

