Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EWSU extends bill relief program, applications now open

(Source: EWSU)
(Source: EWSU)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they are extending the Bill Relief Program for its second year.

According to a release, this is to help income-eligible individuals and families in the community lighten the cost of their utility bill.

[Previous Story: Evansville Water and Sewer Utility changes amount in Bill Relief Program]

Officials say customers who reside inside the city limits, have city water service and have a total household income of $50,000 or less may qualify for assistance. Those who qualify will receive a $10 monthly credit applied to their account for up to 12 months – for a total savings of $120.

Customers who are currently enrolled in the program will have the opportunity to re-apply for a second year of credit.

EWSU says they will email enrollees before their one year of credit is complete with instructions on how to re-apply.

For those who are interested, you can apply by visiting the EWSU website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIANNE NICHOLE HARDIN
Children come home to stranger sleeping on couch, Vanderburgh Co. deputies say
Motorcycle and van crash near Wesselman Park
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in Evansville crash
Firework in downtown Evansville
Fireworks return to Evansville Riverfront for 4th of July celebration
Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Spencer Co.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Spencer Co.

Latest News

Fireworks return to Evansville Riverfront for 4th of July celebration
7/5 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
7/5 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
APRIL JOY EDDMENSON
Police: DNA evidence leads to home burglar in Evansville