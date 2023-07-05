Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville Parks and Recreation Approve 5 Year Master Plan

Plan underway to improve Evansville parks
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Parks and Recreation Department approved its five year master plan Wednesday.

Parks can build communities, bring families together and create healthy habits.

Which is why the Parks and Rec Department met in April to discuss plans to improve parks and city recreation areas.

“It’s important for everyone in our community to have access to our parks. Whether it’s special equipment or a green space. Providing something for everyone,” said Deputy Mayor and Parks Director Steve Schaefer.

After getting community feedback and assessing local parks, the department has now approved what improvements they want to make.

They made their decision after looking at the walkability of parks, condition of playground equipment and sports facilities, conditions of restrooms, as well as accessibility for people with disabilities.

“Accessibility to the parks is very important whether it means having paved trails and better access from the road to the public right away, to the actual park features like the water fountain or the playground,” said Schaefer.

Wesselman Park is planned to get a new playground and be more fully accessible.

Other approved plans include a new skatepark, improvements to public pools and a futsal court at Stockwell Park.

“We’ve already started doing some of those improvements already, but we’ll continue to do those. And we’ll provide this plan to the next administration so they have a road map to hit the ground running,” said Schaefer.

The Parks and Rec Department says a new skatepark is already under development and new pickleball courts are under construction.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIANNE NICHOLE HARDIN
Children come home to stranger sleeping on couch, Vanderburgh Co. deputies say
Motorcycle and van crash near Wesselman Park
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in Evansville crash
Firework in downtown Evansville
Fireworks return to Evansville Riverfront for 4th of July celebration
APRIL JOY EDDMENSON
Police: DNA evidence leads to home burglar in Evansville
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for a few severe storms Wednesday

Latest News

Owensboro and Henderson Riverport Authorities getting grant money from Ky.
Owensboro and Henderson Riverport Authorities getting grant money from Ky.
Free schooling available for some people who have been laid off
Free schooling available for some people who have been laid off
Fireworks easily mistaken for shots fired around July 4th
Fireworks easily mistaken for shots fired around July 4th
Deaconess Sports Park to host 2023 USSSA Fast Pitch Great Lakes National Championships
Deaconess Sports Park to host 2023 USSSA Fast Pitch Great Lakes National Championships