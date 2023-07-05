Evansville Parks and Recreation Approve 5 Year Master Plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Parks and Recreation Department approved its five year master plan Wednesday.

Parks can build communities, bring families together and create healthy habits.

Which is why the Parks and Rec Department met in April to discuss plans to improve parks and city recreation areas.

“It’s important for everyone in our community to have access to our parks. Whether it’s special equipment or a green space. Providing something for everyone,” said Deputy Mayor and Parks Director Steve Schaefer.

After getting community feedback and assessing local parks, the department has now approved what improvements they want to make.

They made their decision after looking at the walkability of parks, condition of playground equipment and sports facilities, conditions of restrooms, as well as accessibility for people with disabilities.

“Accessibility to the parks is very important whether it means having paved trails and better access from the road to the public right away, to the actual park features like the water fountain or the playground,” said Schaefer.

Wesselman Park is planned to get a new playground and be more fully accessible.

Other approved plans include a new skatepark, improvements to public pools and a futsal court at Stockwell Park.

“We’ve already started doing some of those improvements already, but we’ll continue to do those. And we’ll provide this plan to the next administration so they have a road map to hit the ground running,” said Schaefer.

The Parks and Rec Department says a new skatepark is already under development and new pickleball courts are under construction.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.