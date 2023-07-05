Birthday Club
Elevated trails remain closed at Panther Creek Park after storms

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s an update out of Owensboro on closures at Panther Creek Park.

Officials say the elevated trails will remain closed due to high water and storm debris.

They say that barricades are in place, and once the water recedes, the trails near the Gazebo and Covered Bridge will reopen.

The section by the parking lot will be closed until later this year for repairs.

