Deaconess Sports Park to host 2023 USSSA Fast Pitch Great Lakes National Championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Next week, Deaconess Sports Park and other area fields will host the 2023 USSSA Fast Pitch Great Lakes National Championships.

The tournament will host 175 teams of fast-pitch softball players from around the country, drawing 6,000 athletes and visitors to the area.

Along with the tournament, the USSSA Pride women’s professional fastpitch softball team will make another stop in Evansville this summer during the Women’s Professional Fastpitch Exhibition Season.

The Pride will take on the Texas Smoke on July 10, 11, and 12 at historic Bosse Field.

“It’s so much money it brings in from hotel, tourism, bars and restaurants and everything. Then packing Bosse field for three nights with 5,000 to 6,000 the first year. Hoping to do the same Monday night with fireworks. So the numbers behind it, we’re excited to see what the finals going to be, said Brandon McClish with the Evansville Sport Commission.

The event is expected to generate more than 2,300 hotel room nights and nearly $2 million in economic impact for Evansville and the surrounding area.

