On alert for isolated storms this afternoon/evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our high temperature will peak in the 90s for what we anticipate to be the hottest day of the upcoming week. Isolated storms this afternoon and evening could carry with them damaging winds and hail.

We expect our high temperature to reach 92° today, though with humidity the heat index should reach a few degrees higher. Severe isolated storms could start to pop up this afternoon and into the evening. This could extend overnight and even reach into Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny, and another round of scattered storms will move in on Saturday and stretch all the way into Monday.

