Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

On alert for isolated storms this afternoon/evening

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our high temperature will peak in the 90s for what we anticipate to be the hottest day of the upcoming week. Isolated storms this afternoon and evening could carry with them damaging winds and hail.

We expect our high temperature to reach 92° today, though with humidity the heat index should reach a few degrees higher. Severe isolated storms could start to pop up this afternoon and into the evening. This could extend overnight and even reach into Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny, and another round of scattered storms will move in on Saturday and stretch all the way into Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIANNE NICHOLE HARDIN
Children come home to stranger sleeping on couch, Vanderburgh Co. deputies say
Motorcycle and van crash near Wesselman Park
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in Evansville crash
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Spencer Co.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Spencer Co.
Firework in downtown Evansville
Fireworks return to Evansville Riverfront for 4th of July celebration
Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital

Latest News

7/4 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/4 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for a few severe storms Wednesday
7/4 14 First Alert 11 a.m.