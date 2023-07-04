White Co. Emergency Management introduces “Hazard Mitigation Plan”

WHITE CO. Ill. (WFIE) - Officials with White County Emergency Management say the county will be updating its plans to reduce damages caused by severe weather like we saw over the weekend.

White County Emergency Management officials say the plan is called the “Hazard Mitigation Plan,” and they’ll use funds from FEMA to update it.

Officials will hold a meeting about the plan July 17 at 6 p.m. in Flora Hall on the White County Fairgrounds. They say the meeting is open to the public.

