Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

7/4 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A Tell City Police sergeant is dead after she was shot and killed early Monday morning.

We have reaction from those in the community.

New on sunrise, a high-speed police chase in Spencer County ended with one person in jail.

We have the latest information and what they’re charged with.

The names of two people killed in a murder suicide in Henderson have been released.

Officials saying the shooting happened last week on Letcher Street.

Happening Tuesday night, fireworks will light up the Tri-State for Independence Day celebrations.

We have safety tips and what you need to know before you head out.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

