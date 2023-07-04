Tell City PD thanks community after loss of Sgt. Glenn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - As the community continues to mourn the loss of Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn, the police department is thanking those who are continuing to come out and support them.

Thousands attended a candlelight vigil Monday evening at City Hall, remembering Sgt. Glenn as a hero and as a pillar of the community.

“During this time of tragedy, our agency has experienced a magnitude of support unlike anything we have ever experienced in the history of our agency,” said the police department in a social media post.

Tell City PD asks everyone to keep officers and dispatchers involved in the shooting in their thoughts and prayers, as they too are going through a “deeply difficult time.”

“Over the past 24+ hours, our agency has struggled to find the words to convey our hurt, our anguish, and our sorrow for the loss of Sergeant Heather Glenn,” says the police department in a statement on Facebook. “At this time, our agency is focused on supporting her family as well as coordinating peer support for the officers involved in the shooting, and fellow officers and dispatchers impacted by this tragedy.”

According to the agency, deputies will be working closely with the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Team in the next few days to ensure the funeral service will honor the wishes of Glenn’s family.

The police department says their leadership team is working on establishing a bank account where supporters can donate to her family in memory of Sgt. Glenn.

