Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after sending Deputies on a high speed chase.

Deputies say they stopped Preston Hayse on County Road 300 South and told him to turn around because the road was closed.

Deputies say he did, but they realized his license plate didn’t match his car.

That’s when officers say Hayse took off.

The chase briefly shut down the Owensboro Blue Bridge.

After stop sticks busted all four of his tires, deputies say Hayse started running on State Road 161.

He was caught with the help of ISP and K9s.

Hayse is in the Spencer County Jail on a long list of charges.

