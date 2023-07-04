Birthday Club
Keeping your pets calm on 4th of July

Keeping your pet safe this 4th of July
By Haley Kerby
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WARRICK Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Louder holidays like the 4th of July are frightening for pets and create more risk of them running away.

Warrick County Humane Society’s Jessie Voyles recommends keeping pets inside as much as possible during firework displays.

”If you allow your pets outside and they get scared by the fireworks, they will do everything it takes to find a hole in the fence or find somewhere that has shelter and that immediately means running off,” said Voyles.

Voyles also says it helps to keep your pets calm and relaxed while fireworks are happening. The Warrick Humane Society helps keep their animals calm during the festivities by giving them extra treats and playing music to keep them occupied.

They say if you do have plans away from home, kenneling your pets and making them feel comfortable is the safest.

Voyles said, “Inside is always the safest for them because they’re not going to be as exposed to the fireworks and they don’t have the chance of running off if they’re already inside your home.”

The American Veterinary Medical Association also recommends making sure your pets identification tags are up to date with contact information as well as having a current photo of your pet.

They also say if you plan to set off your own fireworks, remember to check your yard for leftover debris that may harm your pets.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson
Attic catches fire in Owensboro
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies

1 teen likely going to adult court, 1 teen won't in Daviess Co. shooting deaths