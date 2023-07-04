July 4th, Isolated P.M. Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly to mostly sunny on this 4th of July with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 90s behind southerly winds. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms ending by 8:00 p.m. as low temps drop to 70-degrees.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a 30% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 90s behind southerly winds. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms beginning Wednesday afternoon.

