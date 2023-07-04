Birthday Club
July 4th, Isolated P.M. Storms

5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly to mostly sunny on this 4th of July with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 90s behind southerly winds. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms ending by 8:00 p.m. as low temps drop to 70-degrees.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a 30% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 90s behind southerly winds. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms beginning Wednesday afternoon.

