OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Owensboro are hoping to curb gun violence.

The Owensboro Community Collaborative Task Force is hosting a gun violence forum.

That will happen Monday, July 17, at Fourth Street Baptist Church.

They’re hoping for a deep discussion into recent gun violence in the Owensboro.

Everyone is invited to come and discuss solutions.

