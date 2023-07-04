Ford Center to host National Theatre On Ice Competition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to officials with the Greater Evansville Figure Skating Club, they have been selected for a very special competition.

The 15th annual National Theatre On Ice Competition will be here at the Ford Center June 25 through 29 of 2024.

The Skating Club has been selected to host the event

This event is through “US Figure Skating.”

