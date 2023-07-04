Birthday Club
Fireworks return to Evansville Riverfront for 4th of July celebration

Firework event set to happen on Ohio River in Evansville
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday night, fireworks on the Ohio returns to Evansville’s Riverfront.

Officials say Southeast Riverside will close from Court Street to Cherry Street at 7 a.m.

Officials want to remind people to not bring animals unless they’re service animals.

They also say not to bring your own fireworks, bicycles, scooters, skate boards, or drones.

The party is set to start at 6 p.m. with the firework show beginning around 9:15 p.m.

