Fireworks return to Evansville Riverfront for 4th of July celebration

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday night, fireworks on the Ohio returns to Evansville’s Riverfront.

Officials say Southeast Riverside will close from Court Street to Cherry Street at 7 a.m.

Officials want to remind people to not bring animals unless they’re service animals.

They also say not to bring your own fireworks, bicycles, scooters, skate boards, or drones.

The party is set to start at 6 p.m. with the firework show beginning around 9:15 p.m.

