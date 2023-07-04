DCSO: Man arrested in drug investigation after 2 people overdose, 3 others hospitalized

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - After a three-month long investigation, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in an overdose case.

According to a release, back in April officers were called to the 500 block of Camden Circle in reference to multiple young adults overdosing.

DCSO says those people ranged from 17 to 22 years old.

Officials say two of those people overdosed and three others were hospitalized.

A release shows all of them used cocaine laced with fentanyl, which was sold by 24-year-old Jonathan Martinez.

Officers say Martinez was arrested on July 3.

He is facing charges from this incident as well as two outstanding warrants.

Those charges include the following:

Trafficking in a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

Daviess County bench warrant (non-payment of fines) on: Operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license Failure to produce insurance card

Daviess County bench warrant (non-payment of fines) on: Operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license Failure of owner to maintain required insurance No registration plates



DCSO says additional charges are expected to follow.

