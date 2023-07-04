Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

DCSO: Man arrested in drug investigation after 2 people overdose, 3 others hospitalized

24-year-old Jonathan Martinez
24-year-old Jonathan Martinez(Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - After a three-month long investigation, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in an overdose case.

According to a release, back in April officers were called to the 500 block of Camden Circle in reference to multiple young adults overdosing.

DCSO says those people ranged from 17 to 22 years old.

Officials say two of those people overdosed and three others were hospitalized.

A release shows all of them used cocaine laced with fentanyl, which was sold by 24-year-old Jonathan Martinez.

Officers say Martinez was arrested on July 3.

He is facing charges from this incident as well as two outstanding warrants.

Those charges include the following:

  • Trafficking in a controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Daviess County bench warrant (non-payment of fines) on:
    • Operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
    • Failure to produce insurance card
  • Daviess County bench warrant (non-payment of fines) on:
    • Operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
    • Failure of owner to maintain required insurance
    • No registration plates

DCSO says additional charges are expected to follow.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson
HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Police: Driver more than 3x legal alcohol limit crashes
Attic catches fire in Owensboro
Attic catches fire in Owensboro
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies

Latest News

Firework event set to happen on Ohio River in Evansville
Fireworks return to Evansville Riverfront for 4th of July celebration
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Spencer Co.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Spencer Co.
7/4 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Spencer Co.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Spencer Co.