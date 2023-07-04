Children come home to stranger sleeping on couch, Vanderburgh Co. deputies say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after a father and his children came home to a shocking surprise Monday afternoon.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Lakewood Flats after a man got into an argument with a stranger inside his apartment building.

Deputies say the man claimed he and his children came home and found the stranger, later identified as 39-year-old Lianne N. Hardin, sleeping on their couch without pants.

An affidavit states the father woke Hardin up and ordered her to leave, to which she argued with him and claimed that it was her boyfriend’s place.

The father told deputies the argument moved outside and Hardin eventually left, almost crashing as she turned onto N Red Bank Road.

A description of the woman and her license plate number were given to law enforcement officials.

Deputies arrived at the registered address on the license plate and spoke with the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hardin admitted to being inside the apartment building but told deputies she was there because it was where her boyfriend lived.

Deputies say they found alcohol bottles and knives on her kitchen table.

Law enforcement officials believe her 10-year-old son with autism was left alone while Hardin was sleeping inside the victim’s apartment.

Hardin was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces residential entry and neglect of dependent charges.

