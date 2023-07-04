Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members

President Joe Biden is expected to address the National Education Association on Tuesday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - July Fourth is not a day off from President Joe Biden.

Biden returns from a holiday weekend in Delaware to address members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden.

They are hosting a barbecue this afternoon for military families, and this evening, Biden and the first lady are scheduled to take part in a South Lawn celebration with service members, veterans and their families.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson
HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Police: Driver more than 3x legal alcohol limit crashes
Attic catches fire in Owensboro
Attic catches fire in Owensboro
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies

Latest News

Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies
DCSO: Man arrested in drug investigation after 2 people overdose, 3 others hospitalized
DCSO: Man arrested in drug investigation after 2 people overdose, 3 others hospitalized
LIVE: Biden to address NEA
FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify at his impeachment trial, attorney says