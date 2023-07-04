On alert for a few severe storms Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Independence Day brought temps near 90 and a few isolated showers. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with only an isolated shower possible, so fireworks shows should go on schedule. We are on alert for a few severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. A weak warm front will lift north of the region during the morning. A few thunderstorms may develop by afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall and damaging winds would be the main threat. As the cold front presses in from the west, lines of strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday evening. Damaging winds will be the primary concern. Showers and storms will move east of the region by midday Thursday. Partly sunny and a little less humid for Thursday afternoon and Friday with highs in the middle 80s. More showers and thunderstorms will arrive by late Saturday and continue through Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.