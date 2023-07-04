1 teen likely going to adult court, 1 teen won’t in Daviess Co. shooting deaths

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We have an update in two Daviess County shooting investigations.

Officials believe one of the teenagers arrested and accused in the murder of GayMee Paw will not be charged as an adult.

That’s according to the Daviess County Attorney.

We’re told they had a court appearance and is still being detained. According to Kentucky state law, they can’t be transferred to adult court.

Another teen is also charged in the case. There’s no word yet on if they’ll be charged as an adult.

Paw was shot and killed last month near Ben Hawes Park.

Meanwhile, the teen accused in the death of 16-year-old Demarion Black could be charged as an adult soon.

The Daviess County Attorney say a hearing date will be set once the motion of transfer is filed.

As we reported, officers found Black with several gunshot wounds on Hughes Avenue a couple of weekends ago.

