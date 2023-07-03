Birthday Club
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Sheriff’s Office officials say a woman was arrested on Sunday after an over two hours standoff with deputies.

According to dispatch, officers were sent to the 500 block of Dusty Road in Boonville around 2:15 p.m. in response to a domestic violence situation.

Deputies say a woman, later identified as Leadra Cundiff, had barricaded herself inside a home with a rifle.

Officials say Cundiff was in the home with a male victim she had threatened at one point with the rifle. Deputies say the victim was able to escape the house eventually.

Deputies say negotiators were on scene trying to get Cundiff to come out of the house, and after two and a half hours, the standoff ended around 4:30 p.m.

Cundiff was arrested and charged with intimidation and criminal recklessness.

