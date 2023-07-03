Vigil being set up Monday night for fallen Tell City Police Sgt.

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police officials will be holding a vigil for Sgt. Heather Glenn who was shot and killed Monday.

[Previous Story: Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital]

Glenn was killed during a shooting at Perry County General Hospital.

A memorial is being set up in the front lawn of City Hall in Tell City, where her patrol car resides.

People have been coming all day and leaving flowers for officer Heather Glenn.

Many people leaving flowers who knew her personally and all say she was a good officer, but really just a good person.

We spoke with Michelle Leighninger who says Heather was the first person to respond when her daughters cats were killed.

Leighninger says rather than treat the cats as evidence, Heather went out of her way to bury them in her own yard with her cats. She even framed pictures of the cats with some of their fur as a gift for Leighninger’s daughter.

“It’s a huge loss for the community,” says Leighniner. “She was an amazing officer. I don’t know her as a person, but I know she came on her off-time to do something that she didn’t have to do so that speaks volumes about her as a person as well.”

Officials say the vigil begins at 8 p.m.

