Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Vigil being set up Monday night for fallen Tell City Police Sgt.

Vigil being set up Monday night for fallen Tell City Police Sgt.
By Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police officials will be holding a vigil for Sgt. Heather Glenn who was shot and killed Monday.

[Previous Story: Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital]

Glenn was killed during a shooting at Perry County General Hospital.

A memorial is being set up in the front lawn of City Hall in Tell City, where her patrol car resides.

People have been coming all day and leaving flowers for officer Heather Glenn.

Many people leaving flowers who knew her personally and all say she was a good officer, but really just a good person.

We spoke with Michelle Leighninger who says Heather was the first person to respond when her daughters cats were killed.

Leighninger says rather than treat the cats as evidence, Heather went out of her way to bury them in her own yard with her cats. She even framed pictures of the cats with some of their fur as a gift for Leighninger’s daughter.

“It’s a huge loss for the community,” says Leighniner. “She was an amazing officer. I don’t know her as a person, but I know she came on her off-time to do something that she didn’t have to do so that speaks volumes about her as a person as well.”

Officials say the vigil begins at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 250 bills into law from the past legislative...
Several new Indiana laws take effect July 1
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary

Latest News

GCSO: Hazelton man arrested on burglary and trespass charges
GCSO: Hazelton man arrested on burglary and trespass charges
Two people arrested after stabbing incident in Evansville
Two people arrested after stabbing incident in Evansville
HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson
HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson
Severe weather left 1,500 without power in Mt. Carmel
Severe weather left 1,500 without power in Mt. Carmel