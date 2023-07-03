Birthday Club
Vape shop burglarized in Evansville

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say someone broke into the Vape and Smoke Studio on North Saint Joseph Avenue.

According to a media report, officers were called out just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a burglary alarm.

When they arrived, officials say the front glass door had been smashed.

During the investigation, police say vapes, oils, and cash were taken.

They say this equals up to nearly $5,000.

Police say the suspect is a man who was wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, and a mask.

