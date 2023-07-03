Birthday Club
Two people arrested after stabbing incident in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say two people are in jail after a stabbing incident on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Sunday.

According to police, Moses Monroe and Charis Thomas were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail overnight.

Police say Monroe and Thomas got into an argument around 9 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building on Southeast MLK Blvd.

An affidavit stated Monroe kicked in Thomas’ door and hit her. She then told police she got a knife and cut Monroe.

Officials say Thomas is facing a charge of battery with a deadly weapon, while Monroe is accused of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

