Truck flipped in crash, driver calls for ambulance after leaving scene

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a truck that had flipped over during a crash Monday morning.

Dispatchers say it happened in the 6700 block of Old Boonville Highway and was reported shortly before 5 a.m.

The driver was gone when authorities arrived.

Dispatchers say, a little while later, the driver of the truck called for an ambulance from a different address.

We’ll let you know if we get anymore information.

