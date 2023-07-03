Truck flipped in crash, driver calls for ambulance after leaving scene
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a truck that had flipped over during a crash Monday morning.
Dispatchers say it happened in the 6700 block of Old Boonville Highway and was reported shortly before 5 a.m.
The driver was gone when authorities arrived.
Dispatchers say, a little while later, the driver of the truck called for an ambulance from a different address.
