Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Thunderstorm Break

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big break from the showers and thunderstorms that soaked the forecast last week. Mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 80s behind northerly winds. Tonight, partly cloudy skies as lows dip into the upper 60s.

Tuesday(July 4th), mostly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 90s behind southerly winds. Tuesday night, it will be partly cloudy as lows sink to 70-degrees.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a 30% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s behind southerly winds. There is a small threat of a few severe thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 250 bills into law from the past legislative...
Several new Indiana laws take effect July 1
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
EPD: Sex offender arrested after resisting law enforcement
EPD: Sex offender arrested after resisting law enforcement
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
Break in the storm, not as humid to start the week
Break in the storm, not as humid to start the week
WFIE Alert Day
Severe T-Storm Watch until 8 CDT for the Tri-State
WFIE Alert Day
More severe storms and heat Sunday