Thunderstorm Break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big break from the showers and thunderstorms that soaked the forecast last week. Mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 80s behind northerly winds. Tonight, partly cloudy skies as lows dip into the upper 60s.

Tuesday(July 4th), mostly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 90s behind southerly winds. Tuesday night, it will be partly cloudy as lows sink to 70-degrees.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a 30% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s behind southerly winds. There is a small threat of a few severe thunderstorms.

