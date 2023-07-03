Severe weather left 1,500 without power in Mt. Carmel

MT. CARMEL, IL. (WFIE) - On Monday morning, 1,500 people were without power in Mount Carmel due to severe weather over the weekend.

Officials say hundreds of people are still waiting for their power to be restored.

Mayor Joe Judge says straight line winds came through the city on Saturday evening causing trees to fall on powerlines. He says first responders from across the Tri-state are working to support individuals impacted by the storm.

“We had a tornado some through last May and we learned a lot from that but as a community we’re very close knit and you know you can go through the streets of Mount Carmel today being three days after the storm coming through and neighbor helping neighbor that’s what we’re all about,” said Mayor Judge.

Jacob Skelton is one of many Mt. Carmel residents living without power. He says he hasn’t had power since Friday which caused their home to be extremely hot, and impossible to live in safely.

“We’ve been sleeping in the car, because again, it’s too hot and not many people want to have dogs in their house and we’re really attached to our animals and we really don’t want to leave them at another house when we’re not there with them,” said Skelton.

He and his fiancé' have three dogs. His fiancé found The Evangelical United Methodist Church shelter online, and he says they were the only shelter that accepted pet owners and their pets. The Evangelical United Methodist Church shelter provides visitors with lunch, dinner, a place to shower and to sleep.

459 people are still without power, and Skelton says he hopes their power is restored soon.

The storm damage in Mt. Carmel is extensive, and Mayor Judge says it could take up to a month and a half for city crews to clear all the damage.

Are you seeking shelter or in need of a meal? Click here to connect with the shelter at The Evangelical United Methodist Church.

