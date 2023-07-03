Several Gibson, Posey Co. power outages to last through Wednesday

Hazelton, Ind. (WFIE) - Some residents of Gibson and Posey County could be waiting until Wednesday before their power is restored after last week’s storms.

Thousands across the Tri-State spent a hot weekend without power, but Duke Energy and CenterPoint say their outages should now be resolved. Only WIN Energy said it is still working on restoring power for about 1,200 customers across Indiana.

“We continue to encourage members to make long term provisions and check on family and friends.” said WIN Communications Coordinator Madeline Sievers. “We appreciate the understanding and patience of our members as restoration efforts continue.”

WIN Energy Chief Operating Officer Leslie Beard says that the company’s entire coverage area was affected by the storms that came through last Thursday.

“Our service territory is about 120 miles in length, and the storm hit us system wide.” Beard said. “Every inch of our service territory got hit.”

Beard said that WIN had restored power to more than half of their customers by Saturday.

“When the storm hit again on Saturday, we went backwards a little bit by about a thousand members,” she said.

However, Beard said its crews will be working through the Fourth of July holiday to make sure electricity is restored to all customers by Wednesday.

“It’s slower than we had anticipated initially, but we do still feel pretty good about our goal for midnight on Wednesday,” she said.

Troy Braswell and his wife Chastity Braswell are WIN Energy customers who are still waiting to get their power turned back on.

Braswell said his house is located in an area that will get their power back last.

“You call and you get a recording, and they say your area should be back Wednesday now,” he said. “Of course, at first, it was like ‘Oh, tonight.’”

Braswell said his family lost all their fresh food from their refrigerator in the heat. And, since his house uses well water, he said he and his wife have not had access to a working toilet for five days.

Braswell said the pair has been living off battery-operated flashlights and charging their phones in their car.

The couple said they borrowed a generator from a family member to get through the week of temperatures forecasted to peak into the low nineties.

“I’m just realizing how spoiled we are in America to have air conditioning,” Braswell said. “Once you get soaked in sweat--the wind blowing through the windows. You know, you do what you got to do.”

