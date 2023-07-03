Quiet start to the week, on alert for storms Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday brought a break from the severe storms and sunny, less humid conditions. Afternoon highs were near 90. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Sunny and hot again on Independence Day with highs in the lower 90s. A stray thunderstorm or two will be possible in the afternoon, but showers should taper off by evening. By the middle of the week, a cold front will be heading into the Tri-State. We are on alert for a few strong storms by Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The likely hazards would be damaging winds and hail. Friday and Saturday will be sunny and less humid with highs in the middle 80s. More showers and storms possible Sunday and Monday.

