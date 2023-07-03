Birthday Club
Power companies provide update on outages

Power companies provide update on outages
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
INDIANA. (WFIE) - Sunday’s storms brought on another round of power outages across the Tri-State.

Officials say crews are hard at work repairing downed powerlines.

Duke Energy says they’ve had nearly 2,000 workers out across the state trying to restore power.

Something to keep in mind is each new round of weather is causing more outages and setting crews back.

As of 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, the power outages include:

  • CenterPoint - 252 outages
  • Duke Energy - 72 outages
  • Win Energy - 331 outages

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

