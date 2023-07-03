Police: Drunk driver badly hurt in Jasper crash

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a drunk driver crashed into a utility pole.

It happened early Sunday morning at the corner of West 6th Street and Saint Charles Street.

Police say Jud Goodness was trying to turn left onto St. Charles.

That’s when Police say Goodness went off the road and hit the pole.

Police say Goodness had a severe head injury, but is stable.

The passenger is also stable.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.