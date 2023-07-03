Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: Drunk driver badly hurt in Jasper crash

Police: Drunk driver badly hurt in Jasper crash
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a drunk driver crashed into a utility pole.

It happened early Sunday morning at the corner of West 6th Street and Saint Charles Street.

Police say Jud Goodness was trying to turn left onto St. Charles.

That’s when Police say Goodness went off the road and hit the pole.

Police say Goodness had a severe head injury, but is stable.

The passenger is also stable.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 250 bills into law from the past legislative...
Several new Indiana laws take effect July 1
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
EPD: Sex offender arrested after resisting law enforcement
EPD: Sex offender arrested after resisting law enforcement
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary

Latest News

ISP discuss officer involved shooting
ISP discuss officer involved shooting
ISP: Shooting investigation underway at Perry County Memorial Hospital
ISP: Shooting investigation underway at Perry County Memorial Hospital
Police: Drunk driver badly hurt in Jasper crash
Police: Drunk driver badly hurt in Jasper crash
Crews fight garage fire in Henderson Co.
Crews fight garage fire in Henderson Co.
Vape shop burglarized in Evansville
Vape shop burglarized in Evansville