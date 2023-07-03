Police: Driver more than 3x legal alcohol limit crashes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a car crashed into the landscaping of a business.

It happened Sunday night at Powell and Hebron.

Police say it was reported someone hit the building and the driver was on the ground.

Police say they found Christian Huggins standing in the door of the car, and he had hit a landscaping rock.

They say he had a nose bleed and bruise from his seat belt.

Officers say Huggins appeared intoxicated, and alcohol bottles were found in his car.

They say he admitted to drinking, and failed field sobriety tests.

Police say he had a .249 blood alcohol level.

