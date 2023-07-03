Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: Driver more than 3x legal alcohol limit crashes

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a car crashed into the landscaping of a business.

It happened Sunday night at Powell and Hebron.

Police say it was reported someone hit the building and the driver was on the ground.

Police say they found Christian Huggins standing in the door of the car, and he had hit a landscaping rock.

They say he had a nose bleed and bruise from his seat belt.

Officers say Huggins appeared intoxicated, and alcohol bottles were found in his car.

They say he admitted to drinking, and failed field sobriety tests.

Police say he had a .249 blood alcohol level.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 250 bills into law from the past legislative...
Several new Indiana laws take effect July 1
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary

Latest News

ISP discuss officer involved shooting
ISP discuss officer involved shooting
ISP: Shooting investigation underway at Perry County Memorial Hospital
ISP: Shooting investigation underway at Perry County Memorial Hospital
Police: Drunk driver badly hurt in Jasper crash
Police: Drunk driver badly hurt in Jasper crash
Crews fight garage fire in Henderson Co.
Crews fight garage fire in Henderson Co.
Vape shop burglarized in Evansville
Vape shop burglarized in Evansville