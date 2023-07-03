Otters sending 5 players to the All-Star Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five players from the Evansville Otters will be taking the field this summer to compete in the 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game.

The Otters announced Dakota Phillips, Jomar Reyes, Jeffrey Baez, Tim Holdgrafer and Leoni De La Cruz will represent the team at the game, which is being held in Crestwood, Illinois, at Ozinga Field.

Team officials tell us that this is Phillips’ second consecutive season in which he was selected for the All-Star Game; however, he did not play in last year’s game because of an injury.

According to organizers, the Frontier League All-Star Game this year will be hosted by the Windy City ThunderBolts on Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. CST.

A team spokesperson says if you can’t make it to the game, you will be able to watch it at home on streaming service FloSports.

