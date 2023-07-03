Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Otters sending 5 players to the All-Star Game

Five Otters selected for the 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game.
Five Otters selected for the 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game.(Evansville Otters)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five players from the Evansville Otters will be taking the field this summer to compete in the 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game.

The Otters announced Dakota Phillips, Jomar Reyes, Jeffrey Baez, Tim Holdgrafer and Leoni De La Cruz will represent the team at the game, which is being held in Crestwood, Illinois, at Ozinga Field.

Team officials tell us that this is Phillips’ second consecutive season in which he was selected for the All-Star Game; however, he did not play in last year’s game because of an injury.

According to organizers, the Frontier League All-Star Game this year will be hosted by the Windy City ThunderBolts on Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. CST.

A team spokesperson says if you can’t make it to the game, you will be able to watch it at home on streaming service FloSports.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 250 bills into law from the past legislative...
Several new Indiana laws take effect July 1
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies
HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson
HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson

Latest News

Ellis Park Maxfield Stakes
Ellis Park Highlights: The Maxfield Overnight Stakes
Ellis Park Bashford Manor Stakes
Ellis Park Highlights: The Bashford Manor Stakes
Ellis Park Hanish Stakes
Ellis Park Highlights: The Hanshin Stakes presented by JRA
Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Gossman leads Otters to series win over the Slammers