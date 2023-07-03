Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

OPD: Man arrested on 2 counts of sexual abuse

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police officials say a man has been arrested after being charged with two counts of sexual abuse.

According to a press release, officers responded Monday to a suspicious person in the area of East 5th Street and Clay Street just before 8 p.m.

Police say officers spoke with the victim who said that a man, later identified as Francisco Gasper, chased them down, attempted to grab their cell phone and touched them inappropriately before leaving the area.

Officials say during the investigation, officers found Gasper in the 700 block of Bolivar Street and transported him to the Owensboro Police Department.

Police say officers and detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division were able to determine Gasper was a suspect in a similar incident that happened in the same area.

Officials say Gasper was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

OPD: Man arrested on 2 counts of sexual abuse
OPD: Man arrested on 2 counts of sexual abuse(OPD)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 250 bills into law from the past legislative...
Several new Indiana laws take effect July 1
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary

Latest News

ISP discuss officer involved shooting
ISP discuss officer involved shooting
ISP: Shooting investigation underway at Perry County Memorial Hospital
ISP: Shooting investigation underway at Perry County Memorial Hospital
Crews fight garage fire in Henderson Co.
Crews fight garage fire in Henderson Co.
Police: Drunk driver badly hurt in Jasper crash
Police: Drunk driver badly hurt in Jasper crash
Officer involved shooting investigation underway at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital.
Officer involved shooting investigation underway at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital.