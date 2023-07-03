OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police officials say a man has been arrested after being charged with two counts of sexual abuse.

According to a press release, officers responded Monday to a suspicious person in the area of East 5th Street and Clay Street just before 8 p.m.

Police say officers spoke with the victim who said that a man, later identified as Francisco Gasper, chased them down, attempted to grab their cell phone and touched them inappropriately before leaving the area.

Officials say during the investigation, officers found Gasper in the 700 block of Bolivar Street and transported him to the Owensboro Police Department.

Police say officers and detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division were able to determine Gasper was a suspect in a similar incident that happened in the same area.

Officials say Gasper was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

OPD: Man arrested on 2 counts of sexual abuse (OPD)

