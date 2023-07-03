Birthday Club
OFD rescues passengers on elevator

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, fire officials were able to rescue people who were stuck in an elevator Friday.

According to the Owensboro Fire Department, third crew’s Station One personnel rescued six people from a stalled elevator using high angle rope and specialized elevator rescue equipment.

Officials say department members train for these types of high risk, low frequency situations on a regular basis.

