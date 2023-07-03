Birthday Club
HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police Department officials released the names of the two people who died in a murder/suicide Wednesday.

[Previous Story: UPDATE: 2 people dead after murder/suicide shooting in Henderson]

According to HPD officials, the victim who was murdered has been identified as Tara Sutton. The shooter who committed suicide after murdering Sutton has been identified as Justin Pittman.

We will update you as this story develops.

