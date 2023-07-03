KY officials searching for escaped inmate

SANDY HOOK, Ky., (WSAZ) - Law enforcement officials in Elliott County, Kentucky are searching for a man who escaped from the Little Sandy Correctional Complex.

According to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, Randall Whitaker, 62, escaped Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking people who live near the prison to lock doors and vehicles.

Kentucky State Police said Whitaker was serving a 29-year sentence and was eligible for parole in August 2024. They say his charges include burglary, wanton endangerment, flagrant non-support, bail jumping, receiving stolen property, escape 2nd degree, theft by deception and criminal mischief and burglary out of Warren County.

Troopers said Whitaker was also serving on possession of a controlled substance out of Simpson and Ohio counties and trafficking in a controlled substance out of Edmonson and Butler counties.

At this time troopers do not know if Whitaker is armed, but he is considered to be dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 8 at (606) 784-4127.

If you see Whitaker, you’re asked to keep your distance and call 911.

