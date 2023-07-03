Birthday Club
ISP: Shooting investigation underway at Perry County Memorial Hospital

Indiana State Police say they’re investigating a shooting at the Perry County Memorial Hospital.
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Tell City, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they’re investigating a shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

At this time it’s unknown if anyone is injured, but ISP say there is no danger to the public.

14 News has a crew on the way to the Perry County right now.

This is a developing story: We’ll give updates on the situation as we learn more.

