ISP: Shooting investigation underway at Perry County Memorial Hospital

Tell City, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they’re investigating a shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

At this time it’s unknown if anyone is injured, but ISP say there is no danger to the public.

14 News has a crew on the way to the Perry County right now.

This is a developing story: We’ll give updates on the situation as we learn more.

